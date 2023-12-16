The Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-1) will try to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Portland Pilots (6-5) at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Grand Canyon vs. Portland Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

The Antelopes' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

This season, Grand Canyon has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.7% from the field.

The Antelopes are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pilots sit at 307th.

The Antelopes put up only 1.4 more points per game (78.9) than the Pilots allow their opponents to score (77.5).

Grand Canyon is 5-0 when it scores more than 77.5 points.

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Grand Canyon averaged 81.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.5.

In 2022-23, the Antelopes gave up 4.5 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than on the road (69.3).

Grand Canyon sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than on the road (33.3%).

