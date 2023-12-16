How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Portland on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-1) will try to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Portland Pilots (6-5) at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Grand Canyon vs. Portland Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Grand Canyon Stats Insights
- The Antelopes' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- This season, Grand Canyon has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.7% from the field.
- The Antelopes are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pilots sit at 307th.
- The Antelopes put up only 1.4 more points per game (78.9) than the Pilots allow their opponents to score (77.5).
- Grand Canyon is 5-0 when it scores more than 77.5 points.
Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Grand Canyon averaged 81.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.5.
- In 2022-23, the Antelopes gave up 4.5 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than on the road (69.3).
- Grand Canyon sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than on the road (33.3%).
Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 76-69
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/5/2023
|San Diego State
|W 79-73
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Liberty
|W 69-64
|Liberty Arena
|12/16/2023
|Portland
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/20/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/30/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.