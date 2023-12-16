If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Grand Canyon and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Grand Canyon ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-1 2-0 41 38 14

Grand Canyon's best wins

On December 5 against the San Diego State Aztecs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 5) in the RPI rankings, Grand Canyon secured its signature win of the season, a 79-73 victory at home. That signature victory versus San Diego State featured a team-best 23 points from Rayshon Harrison. Tyon Grant-Foster, with 18 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

76-72 over San Francisco (No. 50/RPI) on November 17

69-64 on the road over Liberty (No. 75/RPI) on December 9

89-55 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 103/RPI) on November 12

76-69 at home over UT Arlington (No. 142/RPI) on December 2

86-71 at home over North Dakota State (No. 144/RPI) on November 25

Grand Canyon's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Grand Canyon is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

Grand Canyon has the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Grand Canyon has the 169th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Antelopes' upcoming schedule features 20 games against teams with worse records and 13 games versus teams with records above .500.

GCU has 20 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Grand Canyon's next game

Matchup: Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Sam Houston Bearkats

Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Sam Houston Bearkats Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN+

