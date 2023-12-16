The Arizona Coyotes (14-13-2) host the Buffalo Sabres (13-15-3) at Mullett Arena on Saturday, December 16 at 9:00 PM ET on MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Coyotes knocked off the San Jose Sharks 1-0 in their last outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Coyotes vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-115) Sabres (-105) 6.5 Coyotes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been favored on the moneyline nine times this season, and have gone 7-2 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Arizona has gone 7-2 (winning 77.8%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Coyotes a 53.5% chance to win.

In 15 games this season, Arizona and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Coyotes vs Sabres Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Sabres Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 89 (19th) Goals 90 (17th) 86 (12th) Goals Allowed 102 (27th) 24 (8th) Power Play Goals 12 (26th) 19 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (15th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Arizona has gone 6-4-0 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Arizona hit the over in four of its past 10 contests.

The Coyotes have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this game's over/under.

During their past 10 games, the Coyotes have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Coyotes offense's 89 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.

The Coyotes are ranked 12th in league action in goals against this season, having given up 86 total goals (3.0 per game).

They're ranked 14th in the league with a +3 goal differential .

