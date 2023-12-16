When the Arizona Coyotes meet the Buffalo Sabres at Mullett Arena on Saturday (the puck drops at 9:00 PM ET), Clayton Keller and Casey Mittelstadt will be among the best players to watch.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Coyotes vs. Sabres Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes Players to Watch

Keller is one of Arizona's top contributors with 25 points. He has scored nine goals and picked up 16 assists this season.

Matias Maccelli has picked up 22 points (0.8 per game), scoring six goals and adding 16 assists.

Nick Schmaltz has posted nine goals and 11 assists for Arizona.

Karel Vejmelka (2-7-2) has a 3.5 goals against average and an .892% save percentage (50th in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Sabres Players to Watch

Mittelstadt is a key offensive option for Buffalo, with 25 points this season, as he has put up eight goals and 17 assists in 31 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has made a major impact for Buffalo this season with 25 points (seven goals and 18 assists).

This season, John-Jason Peterka has scored 12 goals and contributed 10 assists for Buffalo, giving him a point total of 22.

In the crease, Eric Comrie has a 1-5-0 record this season, with an .862 save percentage (67th in the league). In 7 games, he has 144 saves, and has given up 23 goals (4.0 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 18th 3.07 Goals Scored 2.9 25th 11th 2.97 Goals Allowed 3.29 21st 31st 26.9 Shots 30.3 18th 24th 31.9 Shots Allowed 29.8 12th 10th 23.53% Power Play % 13.48% 26th 15th 80% Penalty Kill % 80.81% 13th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.