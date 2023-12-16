The Arizona Coyotes (14-13-2) have -115 moneyline odds to win when they host an expected tight matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (13-15-3), who have -105 odds, on Saturday, December 16 at 9:00 PM ET on MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Coyotes vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Sabres Betting Trends

In 15 of 29 matches this season, Arizona and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Coyotes have won 77.8% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (7-2).

The Sabres have been the underdog 21 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 33.3%, of those games.

Arizona is 7-2 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter (77.8% win percentage).

Buffalo has 21 games this season playing as an underdog by -105 or longer, and is 7-14 in those contests.

Coyotes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Clayton Keller 0.5 (-125) 1.5 (+175) 2.5 (-149) Logan Cooley 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-120) 1.5 (-182) Matias Maccelli 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (-182)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 4-5-1 6.1 2.80 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.80 2.10 6 18.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 5-4-1 6.5 3.10 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.10 3.10 2 7.1% Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.