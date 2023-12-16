The Arizona Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres (each coming off a win in its most recent game) will meet on Saturday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs Sabres Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/11/2023 Sabres Coyotes 5-2 BUF

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have given up 86 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.

The Coyotes' 89 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Coyotes are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 28 goals during that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 29 9 16 25 14 17 48.1% Matias Maccelli 29 6 16 22 23 7 0% Nick Schmaltz 29 9 11 20 24 27 46.1% Nick Bjugstad 29 6 13 19 9 9 50.8% Lawson Crouse 28 13 6 19 12 9 36.4%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres give up 3.3 goals per game (102 in total), 27th in the NHL.

With 90 goals (2.9 per game), the Sabres have the league's 17th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Sabres have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Sabres have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.

Sabres Key Players