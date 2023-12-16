Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coconino County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:34 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Coconino County, Arizona today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coconino County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ash Fork High School at Fredonia High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM AZT on December 16
- Location: Fredonia, AZ
- Conference: Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Michael High School at Williams High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM AZT on December 16
- Location: Williams, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ash Fork High School at Fredonia High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on December 16
- Location: Fredonia, AZ
- Conference: Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Canyon High School at Seligman High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on December 16
- Location: Seligman, AZ
- Conference: Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Basis School Flagstaff at El Capitan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 16
- Location: Colorado City, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greyhills Academy High School at St. Johns High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM AZT on December 16
- Location: St. Johns, AZ
- Conference: North 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.