Clayton Keller and the Arizona Coyotes will play on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Buffalo Sabres. Prop bets for Keller in that upcoming Coyotes-Sabres matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Clayton Keller vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Keller Season Stats Insights

Keller has averaged 19:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -14).

Keller has a goal in nine games this season through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Keller has a point in 18 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points five times.

In 12 of 29 games this year, Keller has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Keller's implied probability to go over his point total is 36.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Keller going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 55.6%.

Keller Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 102 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 29 Games 3 25 Points 2 9 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

