Arizona vs. Purdue December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Purdue Boilermakers (7-1) play the Arizona Wildcats (7-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on Peacock.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Arizona vs. Purdue Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Arizona Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Zach Edey: 23.5 PTS, 11.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Braden Smith: 12.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lance Jones: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fletcher Loyer: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Trey Kaufman-Renn: 6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Purdue Players to Watch
- Edey: 23.5 PTS, 11.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Smith: 12.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jones: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Loyer: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kaufman-Renn: 6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona vs. Purdue Stat Comparison
|Purdue Rank
|Purdue AVG
|Arizona AVG
|Arizona Rank
|30th
|84.6
|Points Scored
|93.4
|2nd
|105th
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|62.6
|27th
|14th
|39.8
|Rebounds
|42.7
|4th
|138th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|13.3
|13th
|96th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|8.0
|128th
|40th
|16.8
|Assists
|21.0
|4th
|246th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|13.4
|284th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.