The TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) are favored (by 7.5 points) to continue a six-game home win streak when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 151.5.

Arizona State vs. TCU Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Dickies Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -7.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sun Devils Betting Records & Stats

Arizona State has played only one game this season that ended with a combined score over 151.5 points.

Arizona State has had an average of 139.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 12.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Arizona State has a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Arizona State was defeated in both of the contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Sun Devils have played as an underdog of +270 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arizona State has a 27% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona State vs. TCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 4 50% 88.5 158.6 67.1 136.1 151.9 Arizona State 1 11.1% 70.1 158.6 69 136.1 140.6

Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends

The Sun Devils' 70.1 points per game are just three more points than the 67.1 the Horned Frogs give up.

When it scores more than 67.1 points, Arizona State is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Arizona State vs. TCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 3-5-0 3-4 4-4-0 Arizona State 3-6-0 0-1 4-5-0

Arizona State vs. TCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Arizona State 13-4 Home Record 10-5 4-7 Away Record 7-6 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

