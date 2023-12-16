The TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) will be attempting to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Dickies Arena. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona State vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona State Stats Insights

This season, Arizona State has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 70th.

The Sun Devils score an average of 70.1 points per game, just three more points than the 67.1 the Horned Frogs give up to opponents.

Arizona State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 67.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State averaged 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 away.

In 2022-23, the Sun Devils allowed 6.4 fewer points per game at home (65) than on the road (71.4).

Beyond the arc, Arizona State knocked down more treys on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (30.6%) than at home (30%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule