The TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) will be attempting to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Dickies Arena. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Arizona State vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
Arizona State Stats Insights

  • This season, Arizona State has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42% from the field.
  • The Sun Devils are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 70th.
  • The Sun Devils score an average of 70.1 points per game, just three more points than the 67.1 the Horned Frogs give up to opponents.
  • Arizona State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 67.1 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona State averaged 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Sun Devils allowed 6.4 fewer points per game at home (65) than on the road (71.4).
  • Beyond the arc, Arizona State knocked down more treys on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (30.6%) than at home (30%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 San Francisco W 72-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/6/2023 SMU W 76-74 Desert Financial Arena
12/9/2023 @ San Diego L 89-84 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/16/2023 TCU - Dickies Arena
12/20/2023 Northwestern - Footprint Center
12/29/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion

