Will Arizona State be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Arizona State's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

Preseason national championship odds: +15000

How Arizona State ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 65

Arizona State's best wins

Arizona State's signature victory of the season came against the San Francisco Dons, a top 50 team (No. 50), according to the RPI. Arizona State secured the 72-61 home win on December 3. Frankie Collins, in that signature win, amassed a team-high 21 points with eight rebounds and three assists. Neal Jamiya also played a role with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

76-74 at home over SMU (No. 137/RPI) on December 6

71-69 at home over UMass-Lowell (No. 189/RPI) on November 16

78-61 at home over Sam Houston (No. 226/RPI) on November 29

63-52 at home over Texas Southern (No. 251/RPI) on November 11

82-67 over Vanderbilt (No. 270/RPI) on November 24

Arizona State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, the Sun Devils have one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Arizona State has drawn the 34th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

Of the Sun Devils' 18 remaining games this year, eight are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records north of .500.

Arizona St's upcoming schedule features three games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Arizona State's next game

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Northwestern Wildcats Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN2

