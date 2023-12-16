Arizona vs. Purdue: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Arizona Wildcats (8-0) aim to build on an eight-game winning run when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on Peacock.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Purdue matchup in this article.
Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Purdue Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-1.5)
|159.5
|-130
|+110
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-1.5)
|159.5
|-118
|-102
Arizona vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Arizona is 8-0-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Wildcats' eight games have hit the over.
- Purdue has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of seven Boilermakers games this season have hit the over.
Arizona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Arizona is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have experienced the -biggest change this season, improving from +2000 at the beginning to +1000.
- Arizona's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.
