The Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) will welcome in the Arizona Wildcats (8-0) after winning five home games in a row. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Purdue matchup in this article.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Arizona vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Arizona has covered in each of its eight games with a spread this season.

In the Wildcats' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Purdue has put together a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Boilermakers games have hit the over seven out of 10 times this season.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Arizona is best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have experienced the -biggest change this season, improving from +2000 at the beginning to +1000.

Arizona has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

