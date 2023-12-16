The Arizona Wildcats (8-0) will try to extend an eight-game winning streak when visiting the Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona vs. Purdue matchup.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Arizona vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Arizona has put together a perfect 8-0-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Wildcats' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Purdue is 7-3-0 ATS this year.

The Boilermakers and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 10 times this year.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Oddsmakers rate Arizona equally compared to the computer rankings, best in the country.

The Wildcats were +2000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Arizona has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

