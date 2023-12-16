The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) look to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: Peacock

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 51.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.2% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Boilermakers' opponents have made.
  • Arizona is 8-0 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers sit at 27th.
  • The Wildcats average 94 points per game, 24.9 more points than the 69.1 the Boilermakers give up.
  • When Arizona totals more than 69.1 points, it is 8-0.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona put up 85.2 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.
  • The Wildcats allowed 68.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 74.5 when playing on the road.
  • Arizona made 8.5 threes per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged in away games (9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% at home and 35.9% in road games.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena

