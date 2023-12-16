How to Watch Arizona vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) look to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.
Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Peacock
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Arizona Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 51.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.2% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Boilermakers' opponents have made.
- Arizona is 8-0 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers sit at 27th.
- The Wildcats average 94 points per game, 24.9 more points than the 69.1 the Boilermakers give up.
- When Arizona totals more than 69.1 points, it is 8-0.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona put up 85.2 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.
- The Wildcats allowed 68.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 74.5 when playing on the road.
- Arizona made 8.5 threes per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged in away games (9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% at home and 35.9% in road games.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Michigan State
|W 74-68
|Acrisure Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|W 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
