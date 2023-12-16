The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) look to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Peacock

Arizona Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 51.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.2% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Boilermakers' opponents have made.

Arizona is 8-0 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers sit at 27th.

The Wildcats average 94 points per game, 24.9 more points than the 69.1 the Boilermakers give up.

When Arizona totals more than 69.1 points, it is 8-0.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona put up 85.2 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.

The Wildcats allowed 68.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 74.5 when playing on the road.

Arizona made 8.5 threes per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged in away games (9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% at home and 35.9% in road games.

