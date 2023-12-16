The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) will welcome in the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Peacock

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Boilermakers allow to opponents.

In games Arizona shoots higher than 39.3% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Wildcats are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers sit at 27th.

The Wildcats score 24.9 more points per game (94) than the Boilermakers give up (69.1).

Arizona is 8-0 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Arizona fared better at home last year, putting up 85.2 points per game, compared to 77.1 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 68.6 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 74.5.

When playing at home, Arizona sunk 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (8.5) than on the road (9). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (35.9%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule