How to Watch Arizona vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) will host the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Peacock
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
- Arizona has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at second.
- The Wildcats record 24.9 more points per game (94) than the Boilermakers give up (69.1).
- Arizona is 8-0 when scoring more than 69.1 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Arizona averaged 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did away from home (77.1).
- The Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.5 in away games.
- Arizona made 8.5 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged in road games (9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% at home and 35.9% away from home.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Michigan State
|W 74-68
|Acrisure Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|W 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
