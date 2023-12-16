The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) will try to extend an eight-game winning streak when visiting the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Peacock

Arizona Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 51.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.2% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Boilermakers' opponents have hit.

Arizona has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 26th.

The Wildcats record 24.9 more points per game (94) than the Boilermakers give up (69.1).

Arizona has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Arizona performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 85.2 points per game, compared to 77.1 per game in road games.

In home games, the Wildcats ceded 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than when playing on the road (74.5).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Arizona performed worse in home games last season, sinking 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% clip when playing on the road.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule