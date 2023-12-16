How to Watch Arizona vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) will try to extend an eight-game winning streak when visiting the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Peacock
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Arizona Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 51.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.2% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Boilermakers' opponents have hit.
- Arizona has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 26th.
- The Wildcats record 24.9 more points per game (94) than the Boilermakers give up (69.1).
- Arizona has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 69.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Arizona performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 85.2 points per game, compared to 77.1 per game in road games.
- In home games, the Wildcats ceded 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than when playing on the road (74.5).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Arizona performed worse in home games last season, sinking 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% clip when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Michigan State
|W 74-68
|Acrisure Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|W 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.