The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) will attempt to build on a five-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, airing at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: Peacock

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
  • Arizona is 8-0 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at second.
  • The Wildcats average 24.9 more points per game (94) than the Boilermakers give up (69.1).
  • Arizona is 8-0 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona scored 85.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last season, giving up 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 in away games.
  • In home games, Arizona averaged 0.5 fewer threes per game (8.5) than in away games (9). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to away from home (35.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.