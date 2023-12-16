Saturday's game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse has the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) squaring off against the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) at 4:30 PM ET (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 80-77 victory for Arizona, so expect a tight matchup.

The matchup has no line set.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Arizona vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 80, Purdue 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Purdue

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-2.7)

Arizona (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

Purdue's record against the spread so far this season is 7-3-0, while Arizona's is 8-0-0. The Boilermakers are 7-3-0 and the Wildcats are 3-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 94.0 points per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 63.9 per contest (35th in college basketball). They have a +241 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 30.1 points per game.

Arizona grabs 46.1 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) while conceding 28.4 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 17.7 boards per game.

Arizona makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

Arizona has won the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 12.6 (242nd in college basketball) while forcing 14.6 (49th in college basketball).

