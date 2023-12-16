Saturday's contest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse has the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) taking on the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) at 4:30 PM (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a 80-77 win for Arizona, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Arizona projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus Purdue. The over/under is currently listed at 159.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Line: Arizona -1.5

Arizona -1.5 Point Total: 159.5

159.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -130, Purdue +110

Arizona vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 80, Purdue 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Purdue

Pick ATS: Arizona (-1.5)



Arizona (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (159.5)



Arizona's record against the spread this season is 8-0-0, and Purdue's is 7-3-0. A total of three out of the Wildcats' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Boilermakers' games have gone over. The teams combine to score 179.6 points per game, 20.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +241 scoring differential, topping opponents by 30.1 points per game. They're putting up 94.0 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are allowing 63.9 per contest to rank 34th in college basketball.

Arizona prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 17.7 boards. It is collecting 46.1 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.4 per outing.

Arizona knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

The Wildcats average 110.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (fifth in college basketball), and give up 75.2 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

Arizona has committed 2.0 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.6 (242nd in college basketball action) while forcing 14.6 (48th in college basketball).

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers are outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game, with a +165 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.6 points per game (21st in college basketball) and give up 69.1 per outing (128th in college basketball).

Purdue prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 11.2 boards. It collects 42.0 rebounds per game (27th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.8.

Purdue knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (111th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.2 on average.

Purdue has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (175th in college basketball), 2.0 more than the 9.8 it forces (335th in college basketball).

