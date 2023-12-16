The Arizona Coyotes, Alexander Kerfoot included, will face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kerfoot are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Alexander Kerfoot vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Kerfoot Season Stats Insights

Kerfoot's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:58 per game on the ice, is +1.

In two of 29 games this year, Kerfoot has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In eight of 29 games this year, Kerfoot has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Kerfoot has an assist in seven of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Kerfoot has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kerfoot has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kerfoot Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 29 Games 4 15 Points 1 2 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

