Will Alexander Kerfoot Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 16?
When the Arizona Coyotes play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Kerfoot stats and insights
- Kerfoot has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Kerfoot has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Kerfoot's shooting percentage is 5.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 102 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Kerfoot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:11
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|3
|0
|3
|21:48
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|3
|1
|2
|22:16
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:37
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|19:06
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Away
|W 2-0
Coyotes vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
