Will Zach Sanford find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes take on the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zach Sanford score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sanford 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 16 games last season, Sanford scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

In two games against the Sharks last season, he took zero shots, but did not score a goal.

Sanford produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 0.7 shots per game, sinking 10.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Sharks gave up 315 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 30th in NHL play.

The Sharks shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.