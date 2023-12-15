Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yuma County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Yuma County, Arizona today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Yuma County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kofa High School at Youngker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Buckeye, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
