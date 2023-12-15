Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yavapai County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Yavapai County, Arizona today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bradshaw Mountain High School at Mohave High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Bullhead City, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mingus Union High School at Coconino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Camp Verde High School at Horizon Honors High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
