The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Friday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Travis Dermott light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Travis Dermott score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Dermott stats and insights

Dermott is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Dermott has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Dermott recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:42 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:24 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:27 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 6-3 10/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:29 Home W 2-1

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

