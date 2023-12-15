How to Watch the Suns vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (13-10) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (13-11) on December 15, 2023.
Suns vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Suns vs Knicks Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- Phoenix is 7-5 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Knicks are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 16th.
- The 115.1 points per game the Suns average are 5.1 more points than the Knicks give up (110).
- When Phoenix puts up more than 110 points, it is 11-5.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Suns are averaging 3.7 more points per game (116.8) than they are in away games (113.1).
- Defensively Phoenix has been worse in home games this year, giving up 115 points per game, compared to 111.1 in away games.
- The Suns are making 11.9 treys per game, which is 0.6 fewer than they're averaging on the road (12.5). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 38.6% when playing at home and 37.7% on the road.
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Eric Gordon
|Questionable
|Leg
|Josh Okogie
|Out
|Hip
