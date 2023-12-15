The New York Knicks (13-10) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (13-11) on December 15, 2023.

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: MSG

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Phoenix is 7-5 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Knicks are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 16th.

The 115.1 points per game the Suns average are 5.1 more points than the Knicks give up (110).

When Phoenix puts up more than 110 points, it is 11-5.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Suns are averaging 3.7 more points per game (116.8) than they are in away games (113.1).

Defensively Phoenix has been worse in home games this year, giving up 115 points per game, compared to 111.1 in away games.

The Suns are making 11.9 treys per game, which is 0.6 fewer than they're averaging on the road (12.5). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 38.6% when playing at home and 37.7% on the road.

Suns Injuries