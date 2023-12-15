The New York Knicks (13-10) visit the Phoenix Suns (13-11) after losing three straight road games. The Suns are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. The over/under is set at 230.5 in the matchup.

Suns vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -5.5 230.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

In eight of 24 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have scored more than 230.5 points.

Phoenix's games this season have had an average of 228.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Suns have an 11-13-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Phoenix has won nine out of the 15 games, or 60%, in which it has been favored.

Phoenix has a record of 5-2 when it's favored by -200 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

Suns vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 8 33.3% 115.1 228.2 113.2 223.2 227.0 Knicks 6 26.1% 113.1 228.2 110 223.2 221.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.

Five of Suns' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread in road games (6-5-0) than it has in home games (5-8-0).

The 115.1 points per game the Suns score are 5.1 more points than the Knicks allow (110).

Phoenix has an 8-8 record against the spread and an 11-5 record overall when putting up more than 110 points.

Suns vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Suns and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 11-13 3-4 15-9 Knicks 12-11 1-2 13-10

Suns vs. Knicks Point Insights

Suns Knicks 115.1 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 8-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 11-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-2 113.2 Points Allowed (PG) 110 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 7-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-6 7-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-5

