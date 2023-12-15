The New York Knicks (13-10), on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, will try to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Phoenix Suns (13-11).

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Suns vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

Suns vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Suns have a +46 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 115.1 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are giving up 113.2 per contest to rank 13th in the NBA.

The Knicks put up 113.1 points per game (18th in league) while allowing 110 per contest (sixth in NBA). They have a +71 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The two teams average 228.2 points per game combined, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams together allow 223.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

Phoenix is 11-13-0 ATS this season.

New York has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Kevin Durant 27.5 -110 30.8 Devin Booker 27.5 -105 28.1 Jusuf Nurkic 13.5 -105 12.2

Suns and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +700 +325 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

