Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Pima County, Arizona today, we've got the information.
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Doherty High School at Sahuaro High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buena High School at Mountain View High School - Marana
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
