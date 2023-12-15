Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Friday college basketball schedule includes five games with a Pac-12 team in action. Among those games is the Portland Pilots taking on the Stanford Cardinal.
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Eastern Washington Eagles at California Golden Bears
|2:30 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|-
|Santa Clara Broncos at Oregon State Beavers
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|-
|Portland Pilots at Stanford Cardinal
|10:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
