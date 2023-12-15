Will Nick Schmaltz Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 15?
In the upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Nick Schmaltz to find the back of the net for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Schmaltz stats and insights
- Schmaltz has scored in seven of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- On the power play, Schmaltz has accumulated five goals and five assists.
- Schmaltz averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 114 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Schmaltz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:23
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|2
|2
|0
|21:58
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|17:30
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|23:45
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|18:14
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:06
|Home
|L 6-5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.