If you live in Mohave County, Arizona and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Mohave County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Flagstaff High School at Lee Williams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15

7:00 PM AZT on December 15 Location: Kingman, AZ

Kingman, AZ Conference: Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon How to Stream: Watch Here

Bradshaw Mountain High School at Mohave High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15

7:00 PM AZT on December 15 Location: Bullhead City, AZ

Bullhead City, AZ Conference: Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage Academy Laveen at Kingman Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15

7:00 PM AZT on December 15 Location: Kingman, AZ

Kingman, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mohave Accelerated Learning Center at St John Paul II Catholic High School