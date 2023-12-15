Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mohave County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Mohave County, Arizona and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mohave County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Flagstaff High School at Lee Williams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradshaw Mountain High School at Mohave High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Bullhead City, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage Academy Laveen at Kingman Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mohave Accelerated Learning Center at St John Paul II Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- Conference: West 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.