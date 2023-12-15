The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is slated for Friday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Michael Carcone score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

Carcone has scored in 10 of 27 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

Carcone has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 35.0% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 114 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Carcone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 12:15 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 10:35 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 8:40 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 1 1 0 12:53 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 12:53 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 14:24 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:26 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 2 1 1 11:10 Home L 6-5

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

