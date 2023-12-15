Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Maricopa County, Arizona? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
American leadership Academy - Gilbert North at Marcos de Niza High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Campo Verde High School at Mesquite High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cactus High School at Shadow Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage Academy Laveen at Kingman Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln Preparatory Academy at North Phoenix Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Veritas Preparatory Academy at Arete Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kofa High School at Youngker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Buckeye, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crismon High School at Sequoia Pathway Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Maricopa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
NFL Yet Academy at Tempe Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunrise Mountain High School at Willow Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami High School at Leading Edge Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mohave Accelerated Learning Center at St John Paul II Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- Conference: West 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tonopah Valley High School at Highland Prep
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
BASIS Phoenix at Santa Cruz Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Eloy, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Camp Verde High School at Horizon Honors High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaparral High School at Notre Dame Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Conference: Northeast Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Pointe High School at Bella Vista College Prep
- Game Time: 7:30 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
