Will Lawson Crouse Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 15?
Should you bet on Lawson Crouse to find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Friday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Crouse stats and insights
- In 12 of 27 games this season, Crouse has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- Crouse's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 114 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Crouse recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|18:22
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|19:04
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|20:51
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|18:27
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|16:06
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|22:47
|Home
|L 6-5
Coyotes vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
