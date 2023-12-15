On Friday, December 15, 2023 at Frost Bank Center, the San Antonio Spurs (3-20) will be attempting to end an 18-game losing streak when hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Spurs matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Lakers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info

Lakers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Lakers have a +28 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 114.0 points per game to rank 16th in the league and are giving up 112.8 per outing to rank 11th in the NBA.

The Spurs have a -267 scoring differential, falling short by 11.6 points per game. They're putting up 109.8 points per game, 25th in the league, and are allowing 121.4 per outing to rank 27th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 223.8 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 234.2 points per game combined, 1.7 more points than the total for this contest.

Los Angeles has covered 11 times in 25 chances against the spread this season.

San Antonio has compiled a 9-14-0 record against the spread this year.

Lakers and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +800 - Spurs +100000 +50000 -

