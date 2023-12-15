Will Jason Zucker Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 15?
Can we expect Jason Zucker lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the San Jose Sharks at 9:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190
Zucker stats and insights
- In five of 21 games this season, Zucker has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- On the power play, Zucker has accumulated three goals and one assist.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 11.6% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Zucker recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|16:29
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:47
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|12:16
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:14
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:01
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:52
|Home
|L 6-5
Coyotes vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
