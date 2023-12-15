Can we expect Jason Zucker lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the San Jose Sharks at 9:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Zucker stats and insights

In five of 21 games this season, Zucker has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

On the power play, Zucker has accumulated three goals and one assist.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 11.6% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Zucker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 16:29 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:28 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:16 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:47 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 12:16 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:01 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:14 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:01 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:52 Home L 6-5

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

