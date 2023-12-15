Clayton Keller and Tomas Hertl are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks meet at Mullett Arena on Friday (opening faceoff at 9:00 PM ET).

Coyotes vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Coyotes vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Keller is one of Arizona's leading contributors (25 total points), having amassed nine goals and 16 assists.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Dec. 12 0 0 0 4 at Sabres Dec. 11 0 0 0 0 at Bruins Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 4 0 3 3 2

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Matias Maccelli has 21 points (0.8 per game), scoring five goals and adding 16 assists.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Dec. 12 1 0 1 3 at Sabres Dec. 11 0 1 1 4 at Bruins Dec. 9 0 1 1 5 vs. Flyers Dec. 7 0 1 1 4 vs. Capitals Dec. 4 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Hertl's nine goals and 15 assists in 28 games for San Jose add up to 24 total points on the season.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Dec. 7 2 0 2 9 at Islanders Dec. 5 3 0 3 8 at Rangers Dec. 3 0 1 1 0

Mikael Granlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Mikael Granlund is a leading scorer for San Jose with 19 total points this season. He has scored three goals and added 16 assists in 22 games.

Granlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Dec. 12 0 1 1 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 10 0 2 2 1 at Red Wings Dec. 7 1 2 3 1 at Islanders Dec. 5 0 2 2 4 at Rangers Dec. 3 0 1 1 7

