Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Sharks on December 15, 2023
Clayton Keller and Tomas Hertl are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks meet at Mullett Arena on Friday (opening faceoff at 9:00 PM ET).
Coyotes vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coyotes vs. Sharks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Keller is one of Arizona's leading contributors (25 total points), having amassed nine goals and 16 assists.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Sabres
|Dec. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Bruins
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 4
|0
|3
|3
|2
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Matias Maccelli has 21 points (0.8 per game), scoring five goals and adding 16 assists.
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Sabres
|Dec. 11
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Bruins
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Hertl's nine goals and 15 assists in 28 games for San Jose add up to 24 total points on the season.
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 7
|2
|0
|2
|9
|at Islanders
|Dec. 5
|3
|0
|3
|8
|at Rangers
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|0
Mikael Granlund Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Mikael Granlund is a leading scorer for San Jose with 19 total points this season. He has scored three goals and added 16 assists in 22 games.
Granlund Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 10
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 7
|1
|2
|3
|1
|at Islanders
|Dec. 5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Rangers
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|7
