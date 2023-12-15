Coyotes vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Coyotes (13-13-2) host the San Jose Sharks (9-17-3) at Mullett Arena on Friday, December 15 at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Coyotes have lost four games in a row.
Coyotes vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Coyotes (-190)
|Sharks (+155)
|6
|Coyotes (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have won 75.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (6-2).
- Arizona has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in just two games this season, and won both.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Coyotes have an implied win probability of 65.5%.
- Arizona and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 17 of 28 games this season.
Coyotes vs Sharks Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Sharks Rankings
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|88 (16th)
|Goals
|64 (32nd)
|86 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|114 (32nd)
|24 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (23rd)
|19 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|27 (30th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests Arizona has gone 5-5-0 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- Five of Arizona's last 10 games hit the over.
- The average amount of goals in the Coyotes' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Coyotes are scoring 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Coyotes are ranked 16th in the league with 88 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.
- The Coyotes rank 13th in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (86 total) in league play.
- The team is ranked 15th in goal differential at +2.
