The Arizona Coyotes (13-13-2) are heavily favored (-225 moneyline odds to win) when they host a matchup with the San Jose Sharks (9-17-3), who have +185 moneyline odds, on Friday at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Sharks Betting Trends

San Jose and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in 14 of 29 games this season.

The Coyotes are 6-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

This season the Sharks have nine wins in the 29 games in which they've been an underdog.

Arizona has not played with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

San Jose has gone 6-16 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +185 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 5-4-1 6.2 3.20 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.20 2.70 6 19.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 7-0 6-4-0 6.1 3.60 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.60 3.20 6 26.1% Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 6-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 0 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.