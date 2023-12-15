Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coconino County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Coconino County, Arizona? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Coconino County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Williams High School at Fredonia High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Fredonia, AZ
- Conference: Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flagstaff High School at Lee Williams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mingus Union High School at Coconino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
