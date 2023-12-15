Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Coconino County, Arizona? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Coconino County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Williams High School at Fredonia High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on December 15

5:30 PM AZT on December 15 Location: Fredonia, AZ

Fredonia, AZ Conference: Canyon

Canyon How to Stream: Watch Here

Flagstaff High School at Lee Williams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15

7:00 PM AZT on December 15 Location: Kingman, AZ

Kingman, AZ Conference: Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon How to Stream: Watch Here

Mingus Union High School at Coconino High School