High school basketball competition in Cochise County, Arizona is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cochise County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Buena High School at Mountain View High School - Marana

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15

7:00 PM AZT on December 15 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Pima High School at Bisbee High School