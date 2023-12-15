Will Clayton Keller Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 15?
Should you bet on Clayton Keller to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Friday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Keller stats and insights
- Keller has scored in nine of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
- On the power play, Keller has accumulated four goals and 10 assists.
- Keller's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Keller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|22:34
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|3
|0
|3
|18:14
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|15:53
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|22:41
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|16:34
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:28
|Home
|L 6-5
Coyotes vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
