The Phoenix Suns, Bradley Beal included, match up versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 13, Beal put up 14 points and four assists in a 116-112 loss versus the Nets.

If you'd like to place a wager on Beal's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Bradley Beal Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-102)

Over 17.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-112)

Over 3.5 (-112) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-149)

Over 3.5 (-149) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+146)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were 12th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 113.1 points per game.

The Knicks were the seventh-ranked squad in the league last season, conceding 42.0 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Knicks allowed 25.1 per contest last season, ranking them 13th in the league.

On defense, the Knicks allowed 13.0 made three-pointers per contest last year, 25th in the NBA.

Bradley Beal vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 35 16 2 8 1 2 1 1/18/2023 29 18 4 4 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.