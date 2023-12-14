Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Pima County, Arizona, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tanque Verde High School at Walden Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Sahuarita, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mica Mountain High School at Rincon-University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thatcher High School at Sabino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Conference: South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
