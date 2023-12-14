NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NHL schedule on Wednesday, the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings take the ice at Crypto.com Arena.
We have everything you need regarding how to watch Wednesday's NHL action right here. Check out the links below.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13
|TNT,Max,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13
|SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Anaheim Ducks at New York Islanders
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13
|BSSC,BSSD,MSGSN2,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche
|9:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13
|TNT,Max,ALT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Winnipeg Jets at Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13
|BSW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
