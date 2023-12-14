Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gila County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Gila County, Arizona today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gila County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hayden High School at San Manuel Jr./Sr. High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: San Manuel, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.